Fire destroys homes of 28 people at apartment complex in Virginia-Highland neighborhood

An overnight apartment fire at an apartment complex in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood has left 28 people without homes.

It happened at a complex on North Avenue.

The good news is everyone was able to make it out of their apartments safely but the apartments are a complete loss.

Max Anderson is one of the residents.

"That's my whole life burning down but at least I'm here... I think everyone else got out and that's what is most important," said Anderson.

Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Deaunte Grier says the wind complicated their response to the fire.

"The wind didn't help at all. With high wind, we had embers flying across so we're actually fighting this fire and we're watching the other structures as the embers fly at houses and things of that nature," said Grier.

Grier also said there was a partial collapse on the backside of the apartment building but no one was inside at the time.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.