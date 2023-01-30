Fire destroys back of Pickens County home

article

Pickens County firefighters spent Saturday night battling a massive blaze at a local home.

Officials with Pickens County Fire Rescue say crews were called shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Mineral Springs Road.

The first units that arrived reported seeing heavy flames at the back of the home.

After several minutes battling the flames, the fire was extinguished and contained to the home's back addition.

No one was injured in the fire and investigators are working to determine its cause.