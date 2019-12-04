Fire damages DeKalb County Christmas tree business

Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused an early morning blaze at a Christmas tree business in DeKalb County.

Officials told FOX 5 that the fire started at 4:45 Wednesday morning at the home on the 2900 block of North Druid Hills Road in the Toco Hill shopping area.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but the building was moderately damaged and a few of the Christmas trees got burned.

Fire crews blocked multiple lanes in the area while they finished up their work on the home, but traffic should be back to normal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

