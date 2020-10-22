Fire crews free trapped deer

article

Quick action by the members of Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services likely saved the life of a deer

The crews of Station 23 and Battalion 5 noticed a deer trapped inside a fence surrounding a retention pond at the intersection of Reece Road and Old Villa Rica Road.

After trying to get the deer to go through a gate opening, they decided to open the fence up in an area the deer kept trying to jump.

The deer safely returned to the woods.

Company 23 worked hard to repair the fence and notified the water department.

Neighbors said that they had been watching the deer for several hours and were relieved the deer was alright.