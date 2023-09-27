Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews fighting fire at apartment building on Northwest Drive NW

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building on Northwest Drive NW in northwest Atlanta.

It appears that the apartments are under construction, but that has not been confirmed.

Image 1 of 7

 

Heavy smoke and visible flames can be seen from SkyFOX 5.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA