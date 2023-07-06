Fire crews battling apartment fire in Norcross

article

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Norcross near South Norcross Tucker Road and Graves Road.

Multiple fire engines are on the scene and smoke can be seen coming from an apartment building.

At this time, there is no information about how the fire started or how many residents have been affected.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.