Fire closes bridge on Buford Highway late Sunday morning

Atlanta fire officials and police are on the scene of a fire under a bridge on Buford Highway, according to Brookhaven Police Department.

Brookhaven PD posted about the fire on social media at 11:11 a.m. At that time, they said they were blocking southbound traffic because of the fire and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Heavy smoke from the fire could be seen in the area.

Shortly after noon, Brookhaven PD said the highway would remain closed until the bridge could be inspected for structural integrity.

Police said the bridge is in the 2600 block of Buford Highway, which appears to be near Lenox Road.

At this time, police have not said what may have started the fire, but it is not unusual for fires to begin in the homeless encampments that can be found underneath the bridges on Buford.

