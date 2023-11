Image 1 of 6 ▼

Firefighters responded to a brush fire with heavy smoke near Interstate 85 on Thursday morning.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene of the fire shortly after 11 a.m. near the Cheshire Bridge Road and Lenox Road exit.

At this time, it is unknown what started the fire. It appears that the fire started in a homeless camp.



The exit ramp was closed temporarily while firefighters battled to put out the fire.