Blaze behind Brookhaven day care sparked by homeless campfire

Investigators in Brookhaven believe a brush fire behind a day care center and several businesses along Buford Highway was due to homeless campers.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 6 p.m. Thursday and spotted a ring of fire eating its way through the brush behind Buckhead KinderCare located in the 2800 block of Buford Highway, just south of North Druid Hills Road.

The fire also got too close for comfort to businesses in the neighboring Sun Tan Shopping Center.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The blaze will likely be contained to the immediate area due to the Peachtree Creek running behind those businesses.

There have been no reports of arrests in connection with the fire.

Fire sparked by so-called urban campers has been an ongoing problem in the area. About a mile-and-a-half south-southwest of this fire is where the homeless were blamed for sparking fires under bridges along Cheshire Bridge Road.

The overpass over the train tracks in the area remains closed due to the latest fire about three weeks ago.