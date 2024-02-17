Car catches fire at Kroger gas station in Clayton County
LAKE CITY, Ga. - A fire crew worked to put out a car fire at a Kroger gas station in Clayton County on Saturday.
Daniel Martin was at the grocery store on Jonesboro Road in Lake City just before 5 p.m. when he noticed a car on fire at a Kroger gas pump.
Video he shot for FOX 5 Atlanta shows two firefighters arriving on the scene.
It's not clear whether anyone was injured or how the fire started in the first place.
FOX 5 is working to learn more about the incident.
