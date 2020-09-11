Fire at Georgia Power plant in Cobb County

article

A fire was reported at a Georgia Power plant in Cobb County Friday for the second time in a week.

It happened at Plant McDonough-Atkinson off of South Cobb Drive along the Chattahoochee River. Cobb County firefighters said the fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.

Firefighters said the blaze did not require a lot of water or foam and it likely will not have any runoff contamination in the river.

Late Sunday night, smoke could be seen billowing from the plant after officials said a transformer in the switchyard caught fire late Sunday. No one was injured in that blaze.

There were no power interruptions because of the fires.

Both blazes remain under investigation.