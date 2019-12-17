Finding pricey party dresses at discounted rates

In this year-end edition of Bargains with Bruner, two FOX 5 Atlanta viewers strolled through a unique Atlanta thrift store to find incredible bargains on holiday party dresses.

Creative marketing director Lisa Millsaps and her bargain shopping bestie Lisa Washington found great dresses with price tags ranging from $15 all the way down to a $1.

"We host a lot of parties and we have a lot of parties to attend and you don't want to spend a bunch of money looking nice if you don't have to," Millsaps told FOX 5's Portia Bruner.

The Atlanta socialites accepted Bruner's challenge to find glamorous garments at Out of the Closet Thrift Store on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta. The store is operated by the Aids Healthcare Foundation and directs 96 cents of every dollar to treatment and services for people living with HIV and AIDS in metro Atlanta.

"We have a pharmacy here at the thrift store that has types of medications that HIV/AIDS patients need on a regular basis. And this is a non-stigmatized environment where they can come and get what they need," said Imara Canady of the Aids Healthcare Foundation. "We also provide free rapid HIV testing for the community in a non-stigmatized environment so anyone can come and get tested."

Kristina and Lisa took a lot of pride in being able to shop, save and simultaneously give to a good cause. It's important to be able to support a store like this and it's nice that they have such a great selection of clothes and shoes.

"They have some really nice stuff in here that I've seen in department stores that would cost a lot more." said health and wellness expert Lisa Washington.

Watch the story to see the glamorous garments these two Loganville ladies will be wearing throughout the holiday season.