Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers final day of COVID-19 vaccinations

The clock is ticking if you want to get your COVID-19 shot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For about six months, Georgians have had access to the coronavirus vaccine at Mercedes Benz Stadium, but Monday will be the final day the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will offer the shots.

"The process is easy. Everything is organized," Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency Matthew Kallmyer said. "It's in and out."

Since its conversion into a vaccination site in January, the stadium site has administered nearly 300,000 vaccines to people in the Peach State.

"One of the things we wanted to do when operated this location is to be able to have a place where we could take away barriers," Kallmyer said.

But now there are just hours left to get a jab in the arm at Mercedes-Benz. The site closes Monday, a week earlier than anticipated.

Site workers say their goal is to get as many people vaccinated here as possible.

Over 300 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed in the United States.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now encourage teens to get the shot as the country sees a small, but concerning increase in hospitalization among unvaccinated teens.

Anyone age 12 and up can get a shot at Mercedes Benz today. The vaccine is free. Parking is free. and no appointment is necessary.

