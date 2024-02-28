Fight in DeKalb County erupts in gunfire, killing 36-year-old man

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate a deadly shooting in the 4600 block of Jakes Trail on Feb. 28, 2024. (FOX 5)

An argument at a DeKalb County home ended in gunfire and the death of a 36-year-old man.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Jakes Trail.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived to find the man dead.

Investigators say the man was acquainted with the suspect and had been involved in an altercation with other parties before the shooting.

Authorities spent the evening at the scene, gathering evidence and conducting interviews with those involved to piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident.

The name of the man has not been released.

No arrests have been announced.