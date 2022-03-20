Fight at Lawrenceville bar leads to deadly shooting, police investigate

Lawrenceville police are investigating after a dispute ended with a man being shot and killed outside a bar Sunday afternoon.

The fight started inside the bar located in the 400 block of Gwinnett Drive. The altercation continued into the parking lot, police said.

At some point outside, someone pulled out a gun and fatally a man. The male was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, officials confirmed.

Police detained at least 3 people, one of which is the suspect.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the suspect or the victim.

An investigation continues.

