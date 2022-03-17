Man, woman shot during early morning fight at Lawrenceville apartment complex

Police in Lawrenceville said two people were injured in a shooting during an "illegal transaction" early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 239 New Hope Road in Lawrenceville. Police said officers arrived to the scene to find several vehicles shot up, a pistol on the ground, and spend shells littering the parking lot.

Police said no victims were found at the scene, but about 10 minutes later, a man and woman arrived at Northside Hospital Gwinnett suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the pair admitted to being at the scene and engaging in an "illegal transaction" that spiraled into an argument and eventually a shooting. Details surrounding the transaction have not been released.

Information about a possible shooter was not immediately available.

The names and conditions of the victims were not released.

The case remains under investigation.

