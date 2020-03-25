Fifth Georgia state senator tests positive for coronavirus

A fifth Georgia state senator has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Democratic state Sen. Lester Jackson announced that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after being tested five days ago.

Jackson said that he and his wife were tested after reports of multiple state senators testing positive for the virus in days prior.

"Although I had no symptoms prior to testing, three days after being tested I developed a mild dry cough," the senator said in a statement.

Wednesday morning, Jackson reported that he had tested positive and his wife has tested negative.

Jackson has currently been in a self-imposed self-quarantine for a week. He will remain in quarantine per doctor's orders for at least eight days.

The senator of Georgia's 2nd District's diagnosis comes just days after two other members of the Georgia Senate annouced their positive tests. Both Republican state Sen. Bruce Thompson and Democratic state Sen. Nikema Williams announced Sunday Facebook that they had been infected with the virus. Last week, Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, said she tested positive after first feeling sick over a week ago.

The first Georgia state Senator to announce a positive test result was Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, who announced March 18 he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Sen. Beach was in attendance at a special session just two days prior to getting the positive test result.

Beach's positive test results led Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and several members of the Georgia General Assembly to self-quarantine for two weeks

