Festive holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Get into the holiday spirit with these festive pop-up bars and seasonal events happening across Atlanta and its surrounding areas. From rooftop winter wonderlands to kitschy themed bars and cozy chalets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Explore the unique drinks, decor, and activities that will make your holidays unforgettable!

RELATED: Holiday happenings in metro Atlanta | 2024

ATLANTA

Blind Elf Pop-up Bar

Now–Dec. 30

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, 128 East Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta

Step into a whimsical holiday escape with twinkling lights, festive small plates, decadent desserts, and holiday-themed drinks. À la carte service is available through Nov. 28. From Nov. 29–Dec. 30, enjoy The Blind Elf Experience ($54+ per person), which includes two cocktails and two appetizers.

Holidays on the Roof

Nov. 29–Jan. 5

Ponce City Market Roof, 675 Ponce de Leon NE, Atlanta

The rooftop transforms into a holiday playground with igloos, twinkling lights, cozy fire pits, a skating rink, holiday cocktails at the Holiday Social Bar, and Santa photos every Sunday through Dec. 22.

Holiday Hideaway at Drawbar

Through December

The Bellyard Hotel, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta

A cozy getaway featuring holiday cocktails and special activations on select Friday and Saturday nights.

Christmas at Dad's

Through Dec. 23

Dad's, 870 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta

Decked out in '80s and '90s kitschy holiday decor, featuring laser light projections, hip-hop Christmas playlists, and a photo booth.



Chrismukkah Bar

Opens Dec. 6 (Fridays & Saturdays in December)

Daily Chew, 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta

A mashup of Christmas and Hanukkah offering latkes, caviar, donuts, festive cheese logs, eggnog, yuzu pine margaritas, hot toddies, and zero-proof drinks.

Festiveman at Breaker Breaker

Through the Holidays

Breaker Breaker, 921 Wylie Street, Agtlanta

The rooftop bar, Floridaman, transforms into Festiveman for the season, featuring holiday yard decor, colorful lights, themed cocktails like hot buttered rum, and special holiday dishes. Open Fridays and Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

Jingle Bar

Nov. 29–Dec. 31

Chattahoochee Food Works, 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

Holiday drinks and festive treats served in a cozy, holiday atmosphere.

Little Christmas Spirit

Through December

Little Spirit, 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta

Enjoy festive holiday drinks in a transformed seasonal space.

Tinsel Tavern

Nov. 30–Dec. 22 (Closed for private events on some dates)

Live! at the Battery, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

Twinkling lights, holiday decor, themed nights like silent disco and paint & sip, small bites, and Instagrammable moments. Walk-ins welcome.

Winter Wonderland at Amore e Amore

Through the Holidays

Amore e Amore, 467 North Highland Ave., Atlanta

The family-owned Italian restaurant celebrates the season with a Winter Wonderland-themed holiday menu featuring special cocktails, festive dishes, and occasional dinner visits from Santa. The dining room is decked out in stunning holiday decor. Open at 5 p.m. during regular business hours. Reservations are encouraged.

Westside Sleighride

Nov. 25–Dec. 31

Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

Indoor-outdoor holiday bar with photo opportunities, lights, fire pits, festive decor, and specialty cocktails.



The Winter Chalet

Through Jan. 31

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

A cozy retreat in the Great Hall featuring seasonal drinks, treats by Scott Conant's The Americano, blankets, pillows, and live music.



ACWORTH

Grinch-Mas at The Broken Anchor Winery

Through December

Broken Anchor Winery, 3335 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth

Celebrate the season with Grinch-themed cocktails, festive specials, and spirited events throughout the month.

ALPHARETTA

Elf’d Up Holiday Pop-up Bar

Nov. 23–December

Up On The Roof, Alpharetta

Over-the-top decor, Christmas-themed drinks, Griswold-inspired vibes, Santa snacks, and photo opps.

Ski Chalet Pop-up Bar

Nov. 7–Jan. 2

HOBNOB Halcyon, 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta

Seasonal cocktails like Peppermint Mocha Martini and live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night.



The Grinchmas Pop-Up Bar

Nov. 7–Jan. 5

Mercantile Social, 20 North Main Street, Alpharetta

Whoville-inspired cocktails and bites with a Grinchy holiday twist.



CHAMBLEE

Holiday Pop-up at Lagarde American Eatery

Through December

Lagarde American Eatery, 5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee

The Chamblee restaurant gets a festive holiday makeover this season. Enjoy themed drinks like the Dirty Santa (eggnog with pistachio and coffee liqueur) and the Naughty Hot Toddy, paired with bites like loaded brisket tots and Cajun crab dip. Don’t miss Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 15.

DECATUR

Tiki Holiday Bar

Nov. 27–Dec. 28

S.O.S. Tiki, 340 Church Street, Decatur

Seasonal tiki drinks, holiday music, and all-you-can-eat goodness in a festive atmosphere.

MARIETTA

Hamp & Harry's Holiday Bar

Nov. 19–Jan. 5

Hamp & Harry's, 29 Cherokee Street, Marietta

A Home Alone-themed pop-up with playful decor, treats, themed cocktails, and live music.

Melt Yard Holiday Bar

Nov. 15–Jan. 1

Melt Yard, 800 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta

Home Alone-inspired installations, over 10,000 lights, festive cocktails, movies, and music.



SANDY SPRINGS

The Snow Globe Lounge at The Select

Nov. 29–Through the Holidays

The Select, 6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs

Step into a winter wonderland with upside-down Christmas trees, colorful lights, and festive holiday cocktails. Open nightly starting Nov. 29. Reservations are encouraged.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.