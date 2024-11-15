Expand / Collapse search

Holiday happenings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024

Published  November 15, 2024 3:50pm EST
Things To Do
ATLANTA - This is a list of holiday happenings in metro Atlanta and North Georgia:

EVENTS

Atlanta History Center Tree Lighting

  • When: 7 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
  • What: Kick off the season with the 3rd annual tree lighting, featuring live music, Santa, and photos with the Pink Pig.
  • Cost: $35 for non-members
  • More Info

Southeastern Railway Museum Festival of Trees

  • When: Nov. 16-Dec. 29
  • Where: Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth
  • What: The annual Festival of Trees with up to 70 decorated trees and Santa’s arrival on Nov. 16. Also featuring a new exhibit: Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy.
  • Cost: $12+
  • More Info

Light the Station

  • When: 6 to 9 p.m., Nov. 23
  • Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
  • What: Gather to watch Atlantic Station’s 50-foot Christmas tree light up for the first time this holiday season. This free event features a DJ, a parade, exciting performances, and merry characters leading to the tree-lighting.
  • Cost: Free
  • More info

Celebration at the Station

  • When: 5 to 9 p.m., Nov. 23 to Dec. 25
  • Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
  • What: Enjoy a festive holiday lights show set to music, complete with flurries of snow. This interactive display runs every hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More info

Christmas at Barnsley Resort

  • When: Nov. 24
  • Where: Barnsley Resort, Adairsville
  • What: Get into the holiday spirit with Christmas lights, festive decorations, and seasonal activities at the beautiful Barnsley Resort.
  • More Info

Tea with Santa at St. Regis Atlanta

  • When: Beginning Nov. 29 through December
  • Where: St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta
  • What: Enjoy hand-selected teas, seasonal treats, live music, and a visit from Santa.
  • Cost: $95 for children, $105 for adults
  • More info

Children’s Christmas Parade

  • When: Dec. 2
  • Where: Midtown Atlanta
  • What: A festive parade with floats, giant balloons, marching bands, and an appearance by Santa Claus, benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
  • More Info

Holiday Glow in Duluth

  • When: Dec. 2
  • Where: Downtown Duluth
  • What: Kick-off to the holiday season with festive lights, music, and activities.
  • More info

Christmas Parade in Downtown Cartersville

  • When: Dec. 5
  • Where: Downtown Cartersville
  • What: A festive Christmas parade through the streets of downtown Cartersville with local businesses and schools participating.
  • More Info

Powder Springs Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

  • When: Dec. 6
  • Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
  • What: A festive parade followed by a tree lighting ceremony, holiday performances, and a visit from Santa Claus.
  • More Info

Christmas in Conyers

  • When: Dec. 6-7
  • Where: Historic Olde Town Conyers, Conyers, GA
  • What: A two-day holiday event with the annual Christmas parade, tree lighting, live entertainment, and local vendors. The parade will kick off the holiday season in this charming town.
  • More Info

Christmas Carolers at The Avenue West Cobb

  • When: 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 7, 14, and 21
  • Where: The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta
  • What: Enjoy Christmas carolers throughout the center, with holiday characters roaming the center on Dec. 8, 15, and 22.
  • Cost: Free
  • More info

Santa Hustle Athens

  • When: 9 a.m., Dec. 8
  • Where: The Classic Center, 300 N. Thomas Street, Athens
  • What: Join the inaugural Santa Hustle Athens featuring a Kids Dash, 5K, 10K, or half marathon. Fun for all ages and fitness levels.
  • Cost: Registration fees vary
  • More info

Christmas Jubilee & Parade of Lights

  • When: Dec. 8
  • Where: Woodstock
  • What: A parade followed by a holiday market and festive performances.
  • More Info

Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade & Holiday Celebration

  • When: Dec. 8
  • Where: City Springs, Sandy Springs
  • What: A holiday celebration featuring a magical nighttime parade, festive activities, and performances.
  • More Info

Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Homes & Holiday Market

  • When: Dec. 8
  • Where: Avondale Estates
  • What: Tour of decorated homes in Avondale Estates, with a holiday market featuring arts, crafts, and festive gifts.
  • More Info

Skate the Sky

  • When: Nov. 29 to Jan. 5
  • Where: The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta
  • What: Experience a winter wonderland with ice skating and cozy igloos available for rent.
  • Cost: Prices vary
  • More info

Skate the Station

  • When: Nov. 15 to Jan. 20
  • Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
  • What: Skate under the stars at Atlanta’s largest outdoor ice-skating rink. Enjoy theme nights like London Night and Atlanta Falcons Night.
  • Cost: $17 general admission
  • More info

Selfies with Santa

  • When: Starting Nov. 27
  • Where: The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta
  • What: Snap a free selfie with Santa, enjoy a bounce house for kids, or opt for professional photos (for a fee).
  • Cost: Free
  • More info

A Kids' Christmas Concert

  • When: 3:30 p.m., Dec. 14
  • Where: Mount Pisgah Church, Johns Creek
  • What: A sensory-friendly holiday concert by the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra designed for children and individuals with special needs. Features dancing, singing, and audience participation.
  • Cost: $18-$32
  • More info

Holidays with JCSO

  • When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14
  • Where: Mount Pisgah Church, Johns Creek
  • What: A traditional holiday concert featuring classics like "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Joy to the World," with guest soloist Bethany Mamola and The Johns Creek Chorale.
  • Cost: $22-$55
  • More info

North Georgia Holiday Spectacular

  • When: Dec. 20-23
  • Where: The Colonnade Theatre, Ringgold
  • What: A high-energy musical production featuring singers, dancers, and festive performances.
  • More Info

LIGHTS

Stone Mountain Christmas

  • When: Nov. 9 - Jan. 5 (select dates)
  • Where: Stone Mountain Park
  • What: Park attractions, Christmas shows, and lights. Additional costs apply.
  • More Info

IllumiNights at Zoo Atlanta

  • When: Nov. 14-Jan. 19
  • Where: Zoo Atlanta
  • What: Lantern festival showcasing more than 200 intricately crafted lanterns celebrating the diversity of nature.
  • Cost: $16.99+ (discounts for members)
  • More Info

World of Illumination’s Cosmic Sleighride Light Show

  • When: Nov. 15-Dec. 19
  • Where: Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta
  • What: Join Shiny the Star for a mystical holiday adventure in this interactive light show.
  • Cost: $39.99+
  • More Info

Holiday in the Park

  • When: Nov. 23, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025
  • Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
  • What: A festive holiday celebration with spectacular light displays, holiday entertainment, and themed rides.
  • More Info

Mountain Country Christmas in Lights

  • When: Nov. 28 - Dec. 23 (Select nights)
  • Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
  • What: A festive light display with holiday-themed activities, perfect for the whole family.
  • More Info

SANTA

SKATING

SHOPPING

Spruill Gallery Holiday Art Fair

  • When: 6 p.m., Nov. 15
  • Where: Spruill Gallery & Gift Shop, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
  • What: 31st annual art fair featuring unique pieces by Georgia artists, perfect for holiday gifts.
  • Cost: Free admission
  • More Info

Christmas Made in the South

  • When: Nov. 15-17
  • Where: Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Pkwy, Dalton
  • What: Over 200 artists and craftsmen showcasing unique holiday gifts.
  • More Info

Atlanta Christkindl Market

  • When: Nov. 24 - Dec. 24
  • Where: The Buckhead Village District, Atlanta
  • What: A traditional German Christmas market offering food, drinks, crafts, and holiday gifts.
  • More Info

Jolly Holly Days Market

  • When: Dec. 6-7
  • Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
  • What: Holiday market featuring local vendors, live music, and an appearance by Santa Claus.
  • More Info

 

 

