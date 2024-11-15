Holiday happenings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024
ATLANTA - This is a list of holiday happenings in metro Atlanta and North Georgia:
EVENTS
Atlanta History Center Tree Lighting
- When: 7 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
- What: Kick off the season with the 3rd annual tree lighting, featuring live music, Santa, and photos with the Pink Pig.
- Cost: $35 for non-members
- More Info
Southeastern Railway Museum Festival of Trees
- When: Nov. 16-Dec. 29
- Where: Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth
- What: The annual Festival of Trees with up to 70 decorated trees and Santa’s arrival on Nov. 16. Also featuring a new exhibit: Beebe and Clegg: Their Enduring Photographic Legacy.
- Cost: $12+
- More Info
Light the Station
- When: 6 to 9 p.m., Nov. 23
- Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: Gather to watch Atlantic Station’s 50-foot Christmas tree light up for the first time this holiday season. This free event features a DJ, a parade, exciting performances, and merry characters leading to the tree-lighting.
- Cost: Free
- More info
Celebration at the Station
- When: 5 to 9 p.m., Nov. 23 to Dec. 25
- Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: Enjoy a festive holiday lights show set to music, complete with flurries of snow. This interactive display runs every hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More info
Christmas at Barnsley Resort
- When: Nov. 24
- Where: Barnsley Resort, Adairsville
- What: Get into the holiday spirit with Christmas lights, festive decorations, and seasonal activities at the beautiful Barnsley Resort.
- More Info
Tea with Santa at St. Regis Atlanta
- When: Beginning Nov. 29 through December
- Where: St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta
- What: Enjoy hand-selected teas, seasonal treats, live music, and a visit from Santa.
- Cost: $95 for children, $105 for adults
- More info
Children’s Christmas Parade
- When: Dec. 2
- Where: Midtown Atlanta
- What: A festive parade with floats, giant balloons, marching bands, and an appearance by Santa Claus, benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
- More Info
Holiday Glow in Duluth
- When: Dec. 2
- Where: Downtown Duluth
- What: Kick-off to the holiday season with festive lights, music, and activities.
- More info
Christmas Parade in Downtown Cartersville
- When: Dec. 5
- Where: Downtown Cartersville
- What: A festive Christmas parade through the streets of downtown Cartersville with local businesses and schools participating.
- More Info
Powder Springs Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
- When: Dec. 6
- Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
- What: A festive parade followed by a tree lighting ceremony, holiday performances, and a visit from Santa Claus.
- More Info
Christmas in Conyers
- When: Dec. 6-7
- Where: Historic Olde Town Conyers, Conyers, GA
- What: A two-day holiday event with the annual Christmas parade, tree lighting, live entertainment, and local vendors. The parade will kick off the holiday season in this charming town.
- More Info
Christmas Carolers at The Avenue West Cobb
- When: 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 7, 14, and 21
- Where: The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta
- What: Enjoy Christmas carolers throughout the center, with holiday characters roaming the center on Dec. 8, 15, and 22.
- Cost: Free
- More info
Santa Hustle Athens
- When: 9 a.m., Dec. 8
- Where: The Classic Center, 300 N. Thomas Street, Athens
- What: Join the inaugural Santa Hustle Athens featuring a Kids Dash, 5K, 10K, or half marathon. Fun for all ages and fitness levels.
- Cost: Registration fees vary
- More info
Christmas Jubilee & Parade of Lights
- When: Dec. 8
- Where: Woodstock
- What: A parade followed by a holiday market and festive performances.
- More Info
Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade & Holiday Celebration
- When: Dec. 8
- Where: City Springs, Sandy Springs
- What: A holiday celebration featuring a magical nighttime parade, festive activities, and performances.
- More Info
Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Homes & Holiday Market
- When: Dec. 8
- Where: Avondale Estates
- What: Tour of decorated homes in Avondale Estates, with a holiday market featuring arts, crafts, and festive gifts.
- More Info
Skate the Sky
- When: Nov. 29 to Jan. 5
- Where: The Roof at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta
- What: Experience a winter wonderland with ice skating and cozy igloos available for rent.
- Cost: Prices vary
- More info
Skate the Station
- When: Nov. 15 to Jan. 20
- Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: Skate under the stars at Atlanta’s largest outdoor ice-skating rink. Enjoy theme nights like London Night and Atlanta Falcons Night.
- Cost: $17 general admission
- More info
Selfies with Santa
- When: Starting Nov. 27
- Where: The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta
- What: Snap a free selfie with Santa, enjoy a bounce house for kids, or opt for professional photos (for a fee).
- Cost: Free
- More info
A Kids' Christmas Concert
- When: 3:30 p.m., Dec. 14
- Where: Mount Pisgah Church, Johns Creek
- What: A sensory-friendly holiday concert by the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra designed for children and individuals with special needs. Features dancing, singing, and audience participation.
- Cost: $18-$32
- More info
Holidays with JCSO
- When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14
- Where: Mount Pisgah Church, Johns Creek
- What: A traditional holiday concert featuring classics like "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Joy to the World," with guest soloist Bethany Mamola and The Johns Creek Chorale.
- Cost: $22-$55
- More info
North Georgia Holiday Spectacular
- When: Dec. 20-23
- Where: The Colonnade Theatre, Ringgold
- What: A high-energy musical production featuring singers, dancers, and festive performances.
- More Info
LIGHTS
Stone Mountain Christmas
- When: Nov. 9 - Jan. 5 (select dates)
- Where: Stone Mountain Park
- What: Park attractions, Christmas shows, and lights. Additional costs apply.
- More Info
IllumiNights at Zoo Atlanta
- When: Nov. 14-Jan. 19
- Where: Zoo Atlanta
- What: Lantern festival showcasing more than 200 intricately crafted lanterns celebrating the diversity of nature.
- Cost: $16.99+ (discounts for members)
- More Info
World of Illumination’s Cosmic Sleighride Light Show
- When: Nov. 15-Dec. 19
- Where: Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta
- What: Join Shiny the Star for a mystical holiday adventure in this interactive light show.
- Cost: $39.99+
- More Info
Holiday in the Park
- When: Nov. 23, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025
- Where: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
- What: A festive holiday celebration with spectacular light displays, holiday entertainment, and themed rides.
- More Info
Mountain Country Christmas in Lights
- When: Nov. 28 - Dec. 23 (Select nights)
- Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
- What: A festive light display with holiday-themed activities, perfect for the whole family.
- More Info
SANTA
SKATING
SHOPPING
Spruill Gallery Holiday Art Fair
- When: 6 p.m., Nov. 15
- Where: Spruill Gallery & Gift Shop, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
- What: 31st annual art fair featuring unique pieces by Georgia artists, perfect for holiday gifts.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info
Christmas Made in the South
- When: Nov. 15-17
- Where: Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Pkwy, Dalton
- What: Over 200 artists and craftsmen showcasing unique holiday gifts.
- More Info
Atlanta Christkindl Market
- When: Nov. 24 - Dec. 24
- Where: The Buckhead Village District, Atlanta
- What: A traditional German Christmas market offering food, drinks, crafts, and holiday gifts.
- More Info
Jolly Holly Days Market
- When: Dec. 6-7
- Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
- What: Holiday market featuring local vendors, live music, and an appearance by Santa Claus.
- More Info
If you would like to submit information for this list, please send an email (using the format above) to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.