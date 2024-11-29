Holiday light displays in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024
article
ATLANTA - Looking to add some sparkle to your holiday season? There's multiple holiday light displays to enjoy in the metro Atlanta and North Georgia (and beyond). From iconic attractions like Stone Mountain and Callaway Gardens to charming residential displays that rival professional productions, there's something for everyone.
OTHER HOLIDAY LISTS
- Festive holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta | 2024
- Holiday happenings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024
ATLANTA
- Atlanta Botanical Garden's Garden Lights, Holiday Nights runs nightly through Jan. 12. This annual display, winner of "The Great Christmas Light Fight 2023," features millions of lights, the world's largest curtain of synchronized light and sound, dramatic lighting of several giant plant sculptures from Alice's Wonderland Returns, and more. General admission starts at $29.95 on value nights. Discounts available for children and members. More info.
- Zoo Atlanta's IllumiNights Lantern Festival is happening through Jan. 19. Enjoy dozens of lantern displays and experiences inside the zoo at night, along with hot cocoa and marshmallow roasts. Note: The lanterns depict wildlife, as most animals go indoors before dark. General admission starts at $20.99. Discounts available for children, seniors, and groups. More info.
- Six Flags Over Georgia's Holiday in the Park is back on select days through Jan. 5. The annual event features sparkling lights, festive shows, tasty treats, visits with Santa, and more. Tickets start at $25. More info.
- Stone Mountain Park's Flight to the North Pole & Stone Mountain Christmas are happening on select dates through Jan. 5. The Flight to the North Pole offers a magical journey into Santa's world, while Stone Mountain Christmas features millions of dazzling lights, holiday music, festive characters, spectacular shows, and more. Tickets start at $29.99. More info.
- WildWoods AGLOW is a multi-sensory experience at Fernbank Museum blending natural environments with glowing displays and original music. Highlights include large dandelions, dragonflies, bat displays, glowing garden towers, and more. Open select nights through Feb. 23. Tickets start at $23.95. More info.
ADAIRSVILLE
- Barnsley Resort's Holiday Light Display illuminates the Manor House Ruins with thousands of festive lights. Free for resort guests and members; charges apply for off-property visitors. Open through Jan. 1. More info.
ATHENS
- State Botanical Garden's Winter WonderLights features a half-mile trail through Winter WonderCave, Jingle Bell Lane, Northern Lights, and Cone Tree Forest. Guests can also enjoy roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate. Open select nights Nov. 24–Dec. 30, with WonderLights Disco Nights Jan. 2–5. Tickets start at $15. More info.
CARTERSVILLE
- Pettit Creek Farms' Drive-Thru Light Display includes a mile of beautiful Christmas lights, a petting zoo, camel and pony rides, s'mores, funnel cakes, and hot chocolate. Santa and his reindeer are available for photos Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost starts at $30 per car. Additional charges apply for hayrides and larger vehicles. More info.
DUNWOODY
- Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park opens Dec. 1 from 4–8 p.m. and features over 100,000 lights. This year's "Arctic Safari" theme includes safari vehicles, illuminated domes, arctic animal ice sculptures, and a penguin glow area. Free admission. More info.
HIAWASEE
- Mountain Country Christmas in Lights at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee features a festive light display and holiday-themed activities for the whole family. Open select nights Nov. 28–Dec. 23. More info.
LAKE LANIER
- Margaritaville's Lakeside Lights Spectacular features unique holiday displays, including high-tech images and Margaritaville-themed scenes. Guests can enjoy cocktails, hot cocoa, and sweet treats from the Tipsy Elf. General admission starts at $19.99. More info.
LAWRENCEVILLE
- Glow Light Show at Coolray Field is a drive-thru light experience featuring over 1 million LED lights synchronized to music. Open Nov. 15–Dec. 29. Tickets start at $49.99 per car. Season passes are available. More info.
MARIETTA
- World of Illumination's Cosmic Sleighride is a mile-long drive-thru adventure with thousands of lights. Guests will pass through Santa City and Kris Kringle's celestial portal. Open nightly at Six Flags White Water. Tickets start at $39.99 per car. More info.
- Due West United Methodist Church's Light the Night offers a self-guided walking tour featuring over 50,000 lights, ornaments, holiday characters, and a gingerbread house. A $10 donation is requested, with proceeds benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Due West UMC missions. More info.
- Lights of Life at Life University features over 2 million lights, train rides, a petting zoo, and pony rides. Admission is $10 per car and $20 per bus. Open Nov. 28–Dec. 31. More info.
MILLEDGEVILLE
- Lockerly in Lights is a drive- and walk-through experience featuring one mile of lights. Thursdays are drive-through only. Entry times are 6, 7, and 8 p.m. General admission is $10; $5 for children ages 3–12; and free for children 2 and under. More info.
PINE MOUNTAIN
- Callaway Resort & Gardens' Fantasy in Lights offers a 7-mile light show via the Jolly Trolley or your own car. Visitors can explore Callaway Christmas Village with Santa, a 40-foot Tree of Traditions, and more. Open through Jan. 4. General admission starts at $24.99. Discounts available for children; children under 2 enter free. More info.
WOODSTOCK
- Magic of Lights at Dixie Speedway is a drive-thru holiday lights spectacular, open Nov. 22–Jan. 4. Displays include Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, and a 200-foot Tunnel of Lights. Entry starts at $23.50 per vehicle. More info.
VALDOSTA
- Wild Adventures Theme Park's Christmas Wild & Bright showcases over 2 million lights, the Twinkling Timbers, and the Glimmer Grove. Highlights include the Carol of the Animals Lake Show and meet-and-greets with Santa. Tickets start at $39.99. More info.
RESIDENTIAL LIGHT DISPLAYS
ACWORTH
- Hrockin Hranicky Christmas Lights returns for its 18th year. Lights are on nightly Nov. 30–Dec. 31. Donations are requested for Among Us Pet Rescue. Address: 3848 Rivers Run Trace NW, Acworth. More info.
- Smoot Family Christmas Show features over 70,000 LED lights. Donations are requested for the Lupus Foundation of America's Georgia chapter. Opening Dec. 1 (subject to change). Address: 3699 Autumn View Drive, Acworth. More info.
ALPHARETTA
- Pierce Lights showcases 63,000 synchronized lights, running nightly through Jan. 5. Donations are requested for the Wounded Warrior Project. Address: Near downtown Alpharetta. More info.
CANTON
- Canton Christmas House features dozens of lighted blow molds, inflatables, and Christmas lights for a festive display. Address: 102 Transart Parkway, Canton. More info.
DALLAS
- Atkinson Family Christmas Lights showcases 50,000 lights synchronized to popular Christmas tunes, a 20-foot Christmas tree, giant snowflakes, and a pixel matrix. Address: 18 Riverwood Landing, Dallas. More info.
- Felix Family Christmas Light Display features thousands of lights synchronized to music. Visitors can park in the cul-de-sac to enjoy the show. Opening Thanksgiving weekend. Address: 224 Oliver Overlook, Dallas. More info.
- Daniell Family Lights offers over 13,000 lights synchronized to festive music. Open nightly Dec. 1–Jan. 3. Address: 290 Misty Hill Trail, Dallas. More info.
FAYETTEVILLE
- Gaddy Family Christmas Light Extravaganza celebrates its 37th year with a 7-acre drive-thru display. Open nightly 6–10 p.m., weather permitting. Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 6. Donations accepted for March of Dimes through Dec. 30. Address: 898 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville. More info.
HIRAM
- Portwood Family Christmas Lights display includes 150,000 lights and 130 inflatables. Donations of non-perishable food items and socks are requested for local charities. Address: 20 Valley Drive, Hiram. More info.
KENNESAW
- Lights of Joy is a walk-through display with over 1.2 million lights on more than 200 trees and installations. Open nightly Dec. 1–29 from 6–11 p.m. $5 donation required for entry and $5 parking donation requested. Address: 1510 Ben King Road NW, Kennesaw. More info.
- Riley's Rockin' Christmas features over 68,000 synchronized LED lights with music from holiday movies. Open Dec. 1–31. Donations requested for the Children’s Burn Foundation. Address: 2008 Palladium Drive NW, Kennesaw. More info.
POWDER SPRINGS
- Woodruff Family Christmas Display includes lights, inflatables, a tribute to Prince, pixel trees, magic water fountains, and a flying Santa. Open nightly through Jan. 10. Address: 5268 Seamus Way, Powder Springs. More info.
ROSWELL
- Fox Family Christmas Light Display offers over 10,000 synchronized lights, including an animated skating pond, a Ferris wheel, leaping arches, and two snow machines. Open Thanksgiving weekend through early January. Address: 2994 Clary Hill Court, Roswell. More info.
STONE MOUNTAIN
- A Whole LOT of Christmas features thousands of lights, snowflake land, Santa’s workshop, animated gingerbread lane, and a Disney section. Donations collected for Make-A-Wish Georgia. Address: 1833 Smokerise Summit, Stone Mountain. More info.
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details and links to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.