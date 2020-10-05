Fernbank’s WildWoods is looking extra-wild right now

On any given day, you can find dozens of families exploring the abundant outdoor space at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. But look closely, and you’ll realize those visitors aren’t the only “beings” roaming the grounds …

Just in time for Halloween, Fernbank’s WildWoods and Fernbank Forest have been invaded by Woodland Spirits, a ghoulish gallery of displays on view through Nov. 8. Created by local artist Laura Lewis and the museum’s team, the spooky sculptures include everything from ghosts to gravestones, skulls to slugs.

“They are the spirits that roamed the forest before we got control of them,” explains Fernbank’s Tyler Thornton. “They haven’t quite fully departed!”

Although the content is a little creepy, Fernbank staffers say Woodland Spirits is completely family-friendly, not to mention an easy place to maintain social distance.

“We did the math and even if we were a full capacity, every guest would have 20 feet of space,” Thornton said.

Along with the Woodland Spirits, Fernbank’s got a full list of seasonal activities as part of its Supernatural Science Fest, taking place through Nov. 8. For a schedule, click here.

