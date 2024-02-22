Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for man who burglarized SE Atlanta home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
A photo taken from surveillance video at the home on Fern Avenue. (Atlanta Police Department) 

ATLANTA - Police are asking for help finding a man who they say was caught on camera before burglarizing a southeast Atlanta home.

Surveillance video shows the suspected burglar trying to go through the front door of the Fern Avenue home and walking off.

Investigators say the man smashed a window to get inside the home and then stole several items.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to the man's arrest and indictment.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.