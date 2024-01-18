Fentanyl dealer in Gainesville sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison

article

Lyedrekus Bailey is a multi-convicted felon who trafficked cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in the Gainesville area for 2 decades.

Bailey reportedly sold fentanyl-laced heroin to an undercover GBI agent on five occasions between October 2020 and February 2021. All of the transactions were audio and video recorded. On one occasion, when he could not deliver the drugs himself, Bailey directed the undercover agent to a house in Gainesville that he operated as a distribution hub. Later, during a March 2021 traffic stop of a car Bailey was driving, a Hall County deputy sheriff recovered approximately four ounces of heroin Bailey had hidden in clothing worn by his passenger.

Bailey was convicted of multiple drug trafficking crimes dating back to 2005. While on probation and parole for these offenses, he continued to commit crimes, such as drug trafficking, evidence tampering, and obstruction of law enforcement.

On Jan. 12, Bailey was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to 19 years, seven months in prison to be followed by seven years of supervised release. Bailey was convicted of conspiring to distribute controlled substances, namely fentanyl and heroin, after he pleaded guilty on October 6, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, with valuable assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Gainesville Police Department, and Georgia Department of Corrections.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Theodore S. Hertzberg and Noah R. Schechtman prosecuted the case.