Female pedestrian killed in deadly crash on Buford Highway

A deadly crash involving a female pedestrian shut down parts of Buford Highway Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Buford Highway southbound at North Berkeley Road.

Gwinnett police confirmed to FOX 5 that the accident was fatal. The female victim has not been identified at this time.

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation. Officials have not released the cause of the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. A detour has been set up due to the road closure.

