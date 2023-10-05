Feeling tired and foggy-headed? You may have a vitamin B12 deficiency

If you have been feeling tired and out of breath, you may be running low on vitamin B12.

Tracey Brigman, a registered dietitian and clinical associate professor at the University of Georgia, says we need B12 to produce healthy red blood cells and nerve cells.

"It plays a huge role in getting oxygen to every part of our body," Brigman explains. "If our red blood cells are not healthy, then we’re not going to get oxygen to the different parts of our body that need it."

Brigman says if you’re eating a healthy, well-balanced diet, you are probably getting enough B12 from animal products like milk, eggs and meat.

"Liver is always the best source for just about every nutrient, and most people don’t like liver, so they’re not going to go out and jump on the bandwagon," she says. "But, you know, ground beef, chicken, and really any animal product."

If you’re vegetarian or vegan, Brigman says, look for foods fortified with B12, things like breakfast cereals, nutritional yeast and some plant-based milks.

"You really do have to read the labels, and make sure that you are choosing fortified foods that have B12 in it, if not making taking a multivitamin," she says.

Most multivitamins contain B12, and there are over-the-counter B-12 supplements.

People over the age of 75, those with digestive disorders and those who have undergone weight loss surgery may have a harder time absorbing vitamin B12 through their digestive tract.

But how do you know if you’re running low?

"So with vitamin B12 deficiency, sometimes it’s hard to determine any symptoms," Brigman says. "They’re slow to develop."

A B12 deficiency can also look like other nutrient deficiencies.

People may experience a range of symptoms, from physical to neurological to psychological issues.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, my.clevelandclinic.org, physical symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency can include:

Tiredness or muscle weakness

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Lack of hunger

Weight loss

A sore mouth or tongue

Having yellowish skin

Brigman says fatigue and feeling out of breath can be common warning signs.

"Because again, your oxygen is not getting to all of your different parts of your body," Brigman says. "It can be numbness and tingling in the hands and feet because of that, its role in nerve cell transmission."

Other neurological symptoms can include vision problems, confusion, memory problems, and difficultly speaking or walking normally.

Some people may experience psychological symptoms like depression and irritability.

If your healthcare provider suspects you may be vitamin B12-deficient, he or she can order a blood test to check your levels.

Treatments include a vitamin B12 pill, injection, nasal gel or nasal spray.

Brigman says the recommended daily amount for B12 is small, just 2.4 micrograms per day.

"Men get about 6 (micrograms) with a regular diet, women get about 4 micrograms," Brigman says. "So, again, if you have a balanced, healthy diet, you shouldn’t have a problem. But, if you’re following a vegetarian or vegan, just really read your labels and make sure that you’re getting those nutrients."