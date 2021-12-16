FedEx frustrations: Customers complain of package delivery

There are more complaints from FedEx customers across metro Atlanta claiming they have been waiting weeks for packages to arrive.

Many say their packages are just sitting at the Austell facility.

"You’re ruining birthdays, and you’re probably going to be ruining Christmases too," Eric Lohr said.

Eric Lohr is waiting on a birthday gift he ordered for his son to be delivered by FedEx.

"Nobody seems to know what’s going on," Lohr claims.

Lohr ordered the gift in late November which was promised to arrive in time. His son's birthday has come and gone.

"Everyday in the morning it would update and say on the FedEx vehicle for delivery," Lohr said.

According to the tracking, Lohr’s package was first received by FedEx at the end of November, and it made its way to the Austell warehouse where it has been sucked into a never-ending cycle. It claims to be on the truck each morning for delivery.

Lohr says he was able to finally speak with someone from the corporate office after several emails and calls.

"She calls Austell. Austell says it’s not ready for delivery. They don’t have the manpower to be delivered. Nothing is being delivered from Austell is what she tells me," Lohr said.

Lohr believes the problem is bigger than just him.

"A change is what’s necessary. It’s not about the package. It’s about the process that need to be overhauled," Lohr said.

Lohr is grateful it didn’t ruin his son's big day.

"He was not the one heartbroken. He understood. I was the one heartbroken. I still am because I feel I’ve done my son a disservice when I know I’ve ordered it in ample time for it to get here," Lohr said.

A spokesperson for FedEx sent this statement:

"We understand our customers’ frustrations and apologize for any inconvenience as we accelerate contingencies to resolve delays caused by significant package volumes and an ongoing industry labor shortage. We are doing everything we can to address this situation, including securing more package handlers and delivery resources. In the meantime, we kindly ask that customers refrain from visiting the station so that we can maintain safety protocols and minimize any operational disruption. Customers wishing to inquire about their package status should visit www.fedex.com for package tracking and customer service assistance."