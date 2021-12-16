Businessman gifts Christmas shopping spree to 6 Atlanta families

Christmas will be a lot brighter for six Atlanta Public Schools families thanks to businessman Willie A. Watkins.

Ten children headed into the Cascade Road Walmart Thursday morning with huge eyes and lots of anticipation. Six families were selected as those who needed assistance for Christmas.

The long-time funeral home director gave each family a $500 shopping spree. The children filled their shopping carts with everything from Barbie dolls to bicycles.

"I actually have six children, but these are my three oldest. I was worried about how I was gonna make that work, but I see God has a blessing," mom Ciera Ketchup commented.

Mr. Watkins says he has always recognized the importance of helping others.

"It's giving back to the community. You never know who needs help. And that is why we are in the community to serve, not only when people pass, but serve them when they are living, " the business owner remarked.

The families from M. Ages Jones Elementary and Herman J. Russell Academy are grateful.

"He's doing an amazing job. Alot of people don't have the means to get their kids gifts. It's a good thing," mom Shakeri Dukes remarked.

The families left with huge smiles on everyone faces.

In addition to the toys, Mr. Watkins decided to donate a Christmas Turkey to all the families as well.

