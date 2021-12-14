Drivers react to Christmastime surprises from Fairburn police during traffic stops

For most, seeing blue lights flash behind their cars is not a welcome sight. It oftentimes means a citation that could cost hundreds of dollars. But one metro Atlanta police department is trying to spread a little Christmas cheer while working to keep the roadways safe.

Videos recently released by the Fairburn Police Department are fun to watch. The videos show officers pulling over traffic offenders, but instead of giving them tickets, the officers give out warnings and a Chick-fil-A gift card.

The reactions are often so emotional. So many people would later comment they’d had a bad year and this simple act of kindness lifted their spirits.

It’s the fourth year Fairburn Police have given away gift cards during minor traffic stops. The gift card campaign was helped this year by a corporate donation.

But police warn that if any driver does something serious, they shouldn’t expect the same treatment. Serious violations will be faced with business as usual.

