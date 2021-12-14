DeKalb County to give away 4,000 boxes of food to families in need Saturday

article

DeKalb County and area faith leaders are teaming up to help those less fortunate this holiday season. They are looking to distribute about 4,000 boxes of food to families.

COVID-19 Care Baskets will be handed out on Saturday, Dec. 18 on a first-come, first-served basis at seven drive-through locations.

A 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of food that will include oranges, red apples, collards, shelled pecans, celery, snap beans, squash, zucchini, cabbage, sweet potatoes, yellow onions, pears, candy canes, and a dozen eggs will be handed out.

"We recognize that many families are still struggling to keep food on their table due to rising food costs," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. "DeKalb County Government is grateful to be able to help alleviate hunger this holiday season."

The following locations will open at 9 a.m. Saturday:

• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church – 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

• Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

• Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

• Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

• Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084

• The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

• Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

The county has been using the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to provide fruit, vegetables, and protein to nearly 57,000 DeKalb County families since May 2020.

For more information visit dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

