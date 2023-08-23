Federal judge denies Jeffrey Clark's motion to stay in Georgia election indictment

article

A federal judge has denied an emergency motion to stay Jeffery Clark's prosecution in Fulton County connected to the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others on RICO charges for illegally interfering in the 2020 Georgia election.

Clark, a former DOJ official, drafted a letter to the Georgia Legislature to convene a special session to review the election results, the Georgia indictment outlines.

Harry MacDougald, Clark’s lawyer, argued because he was a federal officer, a state did not have jurisdiction over his prosecution. They had asked the judge to halt any arrests until the federal court could make a ruling.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that his case did not meet the requirements as outlined by the law. His stay was denied.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, also filed a motion to have his trial moved to federal court, as well as a request for an emergency stay. A U.S. district judge ordered a hearing on the matter for Aug. 28. His emergency motion was denied Wednesday evening.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Clark, Meadows, Trump and the other 16 defendants until noon on Friday to surrender at the Fulton County Jail. As of Wednesday afternoon, about half of those indicted last week have been booked into jail.