Federal agency cuts payments to poorly-rated Georgia housing

The federal government is cutting off payments to a subsidized housing development in downtown Columbus after inspectors gave the property a failing grade.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is ending its contract with Ralston Towers.

The move raises questions about what will happen to 200-plus residents who get subsidies to live there. Unlike other HUD vouchers, those at Ralston Towers are not transferrable to any landlord.

During the shutdown process, HUD spokesman Joe Phillips says residents may get other vouchers and relocation assistance.

A HUD inspection in October rated the property a 30 on a 100-point scale, when 60 is passing.

Housing Authority of Columbus officials have said a shutdown could take several months.

The building is owned by New-Jersey based PF Holdings.