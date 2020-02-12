Fear of coronavirus has Georgia woman stuck at sea on cruise ship

Canton, Georgia-native Angela Jones is caught on a cruise ship she can't seem to get off.

Her daughter Jordan Dorman says when the 56-year-old and a friend flew to Hong Kong on February 1, 2020, to board the Westerdam, and they were aware of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Angela Jones of Canton, Georgia, is one of more than 2,200 passengers stuck at sea on the Westerdam cruise ship. (Jordan Dorman)

"When she went to the airport, she wore this huge mask, she wore gloves," Dorman says. "I mean, it was a concern.

And rightfully so, people have said, why would she even get on the ship"

But Dorman says her mom had been in touch with Holland America, the cruise line that owns the ship.

"And they said they would not give any refunds, no cancellations, because they had everything under control," she says. "They were confident there weren't going to be any issues. Then, they got going and they literally haven't left the ship yet."

Last Friday, Dorman's mom told her the ship had stopped in one port, but passengers weren't allowed off the ship.

"They were stopping in Japan the next day," Dorman says. "She said, 'If they let us stop, we are going to get off the ship and find a way to an airport and find a way to get home.' Because she was, like, 'I'm worried we're not going to be able to stop anywhere else.' And then the next day, I had a message saying, 'They're not letting us stop there either.'"

The ship is not quarantined, and Holland America says no one on board has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"She was skeptical," Dorman says. "She said, "There has got to be a reason why. They say no one is infected, but no country will let us go in.' So, she went down to the infirmary and said she saw no one in there."

The passengers Dorman says, are getting conflicting messages from the cruise line and social media.

Jones got emotional listening to ship's captain update, on where they're headed next.

"They're being escorted by a navy ship, and they're stopping at Thailand's naval base to get fuel," Dorman says. "Then, they're going to Cambodia. So, a very small city in Cambodia."

Angela Jones' time at sea, could finally be coming to an end.