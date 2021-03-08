Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

FDA: Dog food recalled over possible salmonella, listeria contamination

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Recalls
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A dog food company has issued a massive recall over possible contamination of salmonella and listeria.

Bravo Packing Inc., a company out of New Jersey, said it is recalling its 2 and 5-pound sleeves of Ground Beef and Performance Dog frozen raw pet foods.

The FDA says during a sample of both products collected during an inspection tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Officials say the possible contamination could cause illness in animals as well as people who handle the contaminated products.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Pets who become infected may become lethargic, have decreased appetites, and could have symptoms like diarrhea or fever, or vomiting.

Pets who come infected may not have symptoms and can shed the virus through their feces and saliva, spreading it to other pets and humans. 

If your pet has consumed any recalled products, please contact your veternarian.

As of Monday, no human or animal illnesses have been reported from the product, but officials say the food should be thrown away immediately out of caution.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.