FDA: Dog food recalled over possible salmonella, listeria contamination

A dog food company has issued a massive recall over possible contamination of salmonella and listeria.

Bravo Packing Inc., a company out of New Jersey, said it is recalling its 2 and 5-pound sleeves of Ground Beef and Performance Dog frozen raw pet foods.

The FDA says during a sample of both products collected during an inspection tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Officials say the possible contamination could cause illness in animals as well as people who handle the contaminated products.

Pets who become infected may become lethargic, have decreased appetites, and could have symptoms like diarrhea or fever, or vomiting.

Pets who come infected may not have symptoms and can shed the virus through their feces and saliva, spreading it to other pets and humans.

If your pet has consumed any recalled products, please contact your veternarian.

As of Monday, no human or animal illnesses have been reported from the product, but officials say the food should be thrown away immediately out of caution.

