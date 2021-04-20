FCC wants your opinion on loud TV commercials

article

It's now your turn to weigh in on those TV commercials you think are too loud.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants you to tell them about your experience watching TV.

The representative from California who wrote a law that prevents louder ads says from November 2020 to February 2021 the FCC saw a 140% rise in the number of complaints about loud commercials compared to the previous year.

If you want to file a consumer complaint with the FCC, you can do so on the department's website.

