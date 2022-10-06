FBI seeking information in 'gang-related' murder of pregnant mother

article

The FBI is searching for leads more than three years after a pregnant woman was found shot dead in her south Georgia home.

Agents said the FBI is increasing its reward from $5,000 to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the Sept. 15, 2019, murder of 24-year-old Kasara Brown.

The mother of a 4-year-old was found dead at her home on Laura's Lane in Fitzgerald. She was eight months pregnant when she was shot to death.

Investigators believe the woman's murder is gang-related, and she may have been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message.

Anyone with information on Brown's death is asked to call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.