FBI searches home of man killed in DeKalb County explosion

The FBI executed a search warrant on Thursday in connection to the death of a man who died in an explosion in DeKalb County.

FBI officials said the warrant was for a home on Paul Avenue in northwest Atlanta which belonged to the victim.

Sunday, authorities found the dismembered remains of 30-year-old James Lark outside the Redan Cove Apartments in DeKalb County.

According to the FBI, Lark died when the explosive devices he was handling detonated.

