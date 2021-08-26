FBI offers $20K reward for information in 12-year-old Georgia boy's murder

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that helps find the suspects who shot and killed a 12-year-old Georgia boy while he was riding in the back of his mother's car.

Officials say 12-year-old Cortez Richardson was in the car with his family heading home from dinner when drove near the intersection of Floyd Road and Luna Drive in Columbus, Georgia on Aug. 13.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the family's vehicle was caught between gunfire from two other vehicles, described as a white sedan and a white SUV.

Richardson was shot in the crossfire. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his wounds.

Police believe that the boy and his family were innocent victims caught in a dispute between the suspects in the two other vehicles.

If you have any information that can help the FBI solve the tragic case, please contact the FBI Atlanta/Columbus Resident Agency at 706-596-9603 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4363.

