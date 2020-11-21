FBI notified of inmate's death in Atlanta prison

The FBI has been alerted to an inmate's death at an Atlanta prison.

Officials tell FOX 5 that staff members found 37-year-old Bill Joe Soliz unresponsive in the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta.

Staff attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful and Soliz was pronounced dead.

Police say Soliz had been sentenced to 84 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to distribute. He had been in the Atlanta prison since August of 2018.

Officials have not yet said what lead up to Soliz's death, but say no one else was injured and that the public is not in danger.

