Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 2:45 PM EST, Bartow County, Paulding County, Paulding County
5
Tornado Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, White County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Tornado Watch
until THU 5:00 PM EST, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Pickens County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EST until THU 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

FBI: Louisiana man on Most Wanted List may be hiding in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Khalid Ahmed Satary (FBI)

ATLANTA - The FBI is searching for a man on their most wanted list that may be hiding in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say 50-year-old laboratory owner Khalid Ahmed Satary was indicted by the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Louisiana in 2019 for various charges.

According to the FBI, Satary, who also goes by Khalio A. Satary, Rocky Satary, and DJ Rock Satary, was charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

In November 2022, authorities put out a federal warrant for Satary's arrest for violating his pre-trial release conditions.

Investigators say that Satary has ties to the Atlanta area as well as Houston, Delray Beach, Florida, and Dubai.

If you have any information about Satary, contact your local FBI office.