Mom arrested in Puerto Rico for snatching Georgia girl

A missing 7-year-old girl from Georgia was found in Puerto Rico, according to the FBI.

Stella Brannen Salter had been missing for over a week as the Lyons Police looked for her.

They teamed up with FBI Atlanta and law enforcement in Puerto Rico where Stella and her non-custodial mother were discovered in a store Saturday afternoon.

Wendy Salter was charged with interference with child custody. She'll go through extradition proceedings before she's brought back to Georgia.

The child has since been reunited with her father.