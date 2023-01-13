FBI hunts for 'armed and dangerous' suspects tied to criminal street gang investigation

FBI agents in Atlanta are looking for several people wanted for drug trafficking who should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI said the eight people are the subject of Operation Ghost Busted, an investigation that led to arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states.

The FBI said the suspects — Ashley Deen, Samantha S. Russell, Michael A. Provenzano, Tonya C. Cox, David D. Young, Jimmy A. Reynolds, Juan C. Everette and Christopher J. Thompson — are wanted in connection to a drug trafficking conspiracy tied to a criminal organization called Ghost Face Gangsters.

Law enforcement charged 76 people with involvement in what authorities called a gang-related network that distributed methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

Suspects charged in Georgia include a prison guard accused of assisting with drug dealing among inmates and two men charged with selling fentanyl and methamphetamine that resulted in three overdose deaths.

"Make no mistake, illegal distribution of illegal drugs is not a victimless crime," U.S. Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia, said. He said the three who died "bear silent witness to the toll of these illegal drugs flowing into our communities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.