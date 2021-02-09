FBI: Georgia man climbed in U.S. Capitol through broken window during riot

article

A 23-year-old Georgia man was arrested on charges relating to criminal acts during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Benjamin Harry Torre, of Dawsonville, was arrested by FBI Atlanta Tuesday morning. According to a criminal complaint, Torre admitted to FBI agents that he entered the U.S. Capitol last month through a broken window.

Agents interviewed Torre on Jan. 21 at his home, where he told agents that he drove to Washington D.C. with his family, including his parents, to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally.

The complaint states he told the agent that "things got a little heated" and that "D.C. Police came and made a line alongside the Capitol" to block people from climbing on the scaffolding.

Torre said that when he was inside the Capitol, officers "helped us" and that they did not try to stop the intruders from entering. He said he even nodded at the officers as they continued through the building.

Advertisement

Screen grab of FBI flyer where Torre is pictured.

He said at one point he saw a line of officers and he spoke to them and said, "We are here in support of you and we back the blue."

Torre told FBI agents that when he was inside the Capitol, he did not damage any property.

He faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Torre is the latest Georgian to be arrested and one of more than 200 others charged so far in the siege on the Capitol led by supporters of President Donald Trump, where five were killed including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, of Milton, was arrested over the weekend and is accused of assaulting a federal officer. Attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr., 57, of Americus was charged last month with violent entry or disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building. A second Georgia man, 58-year-old Michael Shane Daughtry of Pelham, was also charged in the riot with illegally entering a restricted building or grounds.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.