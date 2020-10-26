FBI: Georgia financial officer on the run after defrauding victims

article

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Georgia are searching for a financial advisor accused of defrauding multiple victims out of thousands of dollars.

Officials say 37-year-old Christopher W. Burns of Berkeley Lake, Georgia has been charged with mail fraud.

Burns has not been seen since Sept. 24, which is the day before he was supposed to turn over documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission, officials said.

In his work as a financial advisor, officials say he used a number of entities including Investus Advisers LLC, Investus Financial LLC, and Peer Connect LLC. The FBI says they believe he defrauded victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The vehicle Burns was last seen driving was found abandoned in Dunwoody. Officials say agents found three cashiers checks totaling over $78,000 during a search of the vehicle.

If you know anything about where Burns may be or have any connections of anyone who has done business with the wanted financial adviser, please call the FBI Atlanta field office at 770-216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov

