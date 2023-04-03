Suspect arrested, charged in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville Police is investigating a shooting in the Magnolia Ridge subdivision. The suspected gunman has been arrested and charged.
Officers were called to a home on Rock Hill Drive on Sunday. Inside, they said 39-year-old Daniel Dixon was punching walls then shooting a gun outside the home. Officials believe he was intoxicated.
Dixon was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault, battery – family violence, reckless conduct, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441.