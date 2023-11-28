Man suspected of peeping Tom, runs from Fayetteville police prompting manhunt

article

A man seen lurking in yards in Fayetteville, and suspected of being a peeping Tom, was arrested on Monday after being spotted again.

Jeremy Quintez Pullins, 37, of Fayetteville, is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering and giving a false name and date of birth.

Investigators say Pullins was captured on video in the yards of residents in the area over the weekend. An alert neighbor called 911 after seeing a man matching the same description.

When officers spoke with the man, investigators say he gave them a fake name and date of birth. Before he could be detained, police say the man ran into the nearby woods.

The Peachtree City Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayette County Marshalls Office quickly joined the search, setting up a perimeter, bringing in K-9 units, and sending up drones to search for the man. Several residents also reported seeing him, calling 911.

After a few hours, he was finally apprehended by law enforcement.

He was booked into the Fayette County Jail.

Additional charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation.