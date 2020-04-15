Fayetteville firefighters return to work after testing positive for COVID-19

Four Fayetteville firefighters have returned to work after testing positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the firefighters were each quarantined after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The fire department said none of them required hospitalization and have all since been medically cleared to return to work.

"City leaders have worked with personnel to provide the best possible personal protective equipment and safety procedural training to ensure the safety of the public and city personnel at this time," Fayetteville city officials said.

LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

Since the first cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a public health state of emergency, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

RESOURCES:

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts