Fayetteville chase ends with vehicle overturn, arrests

article

A high-speed police chase came to a dramatic end on Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a vehicle lost control while attempting a sharp turn, resulting in the arrest of all occupants, according to Fayetteville Police Department officials.

The incident began at approximately 1:42 p.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle at the intersection of North Glynn Street and Georgia Highway 92 North. Police had determined that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in criminal activities. Despite the police's attempt to pull them over, the driver escalated the situation by refusing to comply, leading to a pursuit.

The chase continued along GA-92 North until the fleeing driver attempted to navigate a turn at Ginger Cake Road and lost control of the vehicle. The car came to a stop after veering off the road, and officers quickly moved in to secure the scene and arrest the suspects.

A high-speed chase ended along Georgia Highway 92 North at Ginger Cake Road on April 23, 2024. (FOX 5)

Authorities have confirmed that all the suspects involved in the chase are now in custody. The Fayetteville Police Department has stated that the investigation into the circumstances that led to the pursuit is ongoing.

No one else was injured.

A high-speed chase ended along Georgia Highway 92 North at Ginger Cake Road on April 23, 2024. (FOX 5)

The names of those involved have not been released.