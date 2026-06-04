Fayette County contractor charges: Man accused of taking $16K

The Brief A Coweta County contractor faces new felony charges in Fayette County after a customer complained he lost $16,000 for uncompleted work. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office charged Nathan Gividen with three counts of conversion of payments for real property improvement. Authorities previously warned that Gividen's builder's license had expired and his Peachtree City business license was revoked.



A Coweta County contractor faces three new felony charges in Fayette County after a customer reported losing $16,000 for home improvement projects that were never started, authorities said.

Fayette County investigation

What we know:

New legal trouble has mounted for contractor Nathan Gividen. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office filed three counts of conversion of payments for real property improvement against him. Investigator Kimani Nasrullah of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office stated that a victim reported working with Gividen for several years on past projects, but ran into trouble during recent attempts to get work completed.

According to the sheriff's office, Gividen allegedly strung the client along with excuses, failed to provide refunds, and became unreachable for the last three to four months. The victim paid about $16,000 for three separate projects, which included replacing a front porch as well as replacing a basement door and front doors. Nasrullah noted that the victim finally contacted law enforcement after seeing television news reports about Gividen's pending charges in nearby Senoia for relatively the same crime.

Contractor license red flags

What we don't know:

While officials confirmed the latest local charges, it remains unclear when Gividen will appear in a Fayette County courtroom to face these specific allegations. Authorities have not yet confirmed if additional victims have come forward to the sheriff's office since the newest charges were filed.

The backstory:

Law enforcement tracking Gividen's legal issues dates back to August 2025. That is when Senoia Police initially filed charges involving a garage construction project that never started despite a year of waiting. Following that initial television broadcast, police received more than 30 additional customer complaints, leading them to file five more felony charges against Gividen this past February. Senoia authorities previously stated that Gividen's state builder's license had expired and his business license in Peachtree City had been revoked, which police warned serve as massive red flags when hiring a contractor.