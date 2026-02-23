Coweta County contractor Nathan Gividen faces new felony theft charges

The Brief New charges have been filed against a south metro construction contractor following a FOX 5 report last August regarding Nathan Gividen and the $17,000 he allegedly took for a garage that was never built. Senoia Police say they were flooded with phone calls from others who alleged similar bad business dealings with Gividen. As a result, authorities have filed additional charges against the contractor.



New charges have been filed against a Coweta County contractor following a FOX 5 story regarding a police investigation into uncompleted construction projects.

The backstory:

FOX 5 Atlanta first reported on contractor Nathan Gividen’s legal troubles last August. Since then, the Senoia Police Department says they’ve been flooded with calls from consumers who allege they also had bad business dealings with Gividen.

What we know:

Police have now filed five additional charges of felony theft by conversion after receiving complaints from at least 30 people. Police say not all of the callers lived in Coweta County, so those cases will be referred to other jurisdictions. The five new cases involve over $150,000.

Nathan Gividen (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

They noted that Gividen’s builder's license was expired, and his business license was recently revoked.

What you can do:

Gividen is currently held in the Coweta County Jail. Police advise homeowners to always do their homework, such as checking a contractor's status with the Secretary of State’s Office as well as local government offices.