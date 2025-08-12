Senoia contractor arrested for taking payment, never completing work

The Brief Senoia Police say Nathan Gividen of Southern Oaks Construction took the payment from a local couple but never broke ground on the project. According to police, Gividen once held a contractor’s license but no longer does. Police say claiming to be licensed is not, by itself, a crime — but taking $17,000 under that claim, failing to build the garage, and refusing to refund the money crosses the line into criminal conduct.



A year after receiving a $17,000 down payment to build a detached garage that was never built, a Senoia contractor has been arrested, police said.

What we know:

Senoia Police say Nathan Gividen of Southern Oaks Construction took the payment from a local couple but never broke ground on the project.

Nathan Gividen mug shot

Investigators say Gividen is not currently a licensed contractor and his business permit — issued in nearby Peachtree City — has been revoked. According to police, Gividen once held a contractor’s license but no longer does.

They say claiming to be licensed is not, by itself, a crime — but taking $17,000 under that claim, failing to build the garage, and refusing to refund the money crosses the line into criminal conduct. Police also allege Gividen spent the couple’s money on expenses unrelated to construction.

The arrest follows a wave of complaints. Police say they have recently heard from more than 20 other former customers and want to speak with anyone who has done business with Gividen or Southern Oaks Construction.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Senoia Police Department.